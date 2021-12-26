ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Paradero Hotel

foodandtravel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the wilds of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, framed by mountains and an abundance of cacti, sits a modernist masterpiece. The architectural edge of Paradero comes by way of a series of gentle-hued, curving concrete structures that slink surreptitiously into the terrain, set...

foodandtravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
urbanmatter.com

Best Hotels For a Staycation in Chicago

Whether you’ve had too much family time leading up to the holiday season, or simply need a getaway by yourself, somewhere is the perfect hotel for a pampering and undisturbed staycation in Chicago. This list includes some of the most inquired hotels when people visit Chicago or trying to...
CHICAGO, IL
sftravel.com

The Palace Hotel

10% off. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love (1967 - 2017). Package includes room accommodation, Welcome cocktail for 2 in the Pied Piper (stay), and complimentary Wi-Fi/HSIA in guestroom.
LIFESTYLE
travelagewest.com

Hotel Review: Clayton Members Club & Hotel

It’s a member’s club. It’s a hotel. Chic, contemporary Clayton Members Club & Hotel sits within the walkable 16-block area of Denver’s Cherry Creek North, an enclave of upscale shopping and dining. Reminiscent of Soho House, a private club/hotel combo, the 63-room Clayton raises Denver’s hospitality bar.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mood Lighting#Christmas#Mexico#Oaxacan#Rooftop Sky Suites#Bajan#Paraderohotels Com#Food And Travel
TrendHunter.com

Desert Irrigation Hotels

This subterranean hotel uses a windcatcher tower to ventilate the underground spaces, drawing in hotel air which is cooled over open pools of water. This is accomplished using a qanat tunnel that leads underground water through the hotel and further into the desert to help with desert agriculture. The hotel acts as a well using evaporative cooling to provide comfortable shelter from the arid desert's high temperatures.
AGRICULTURE
stepoutbuffalo.com

Hotel Henry

Widely considered to be one of Buffalo’s most important and beautiful buildings, construction on the 145-year-old Richardson Olmsted Campus began in 1872 and opened in 1880 as the state-of-the-art Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane. Hotel Henry is the first phase and 1/3 of the redevelopment of the Richardson Olmsted Campus. Construction began in October 2014, With Hotel Henry opening April 30, 2017. Hotel Henry is now a symbol of Buffalo’s ongoing renaissance.
BUFFALO, NY
Telegraph

The best hotels in Cortina d'Ampezzo

Cortina is a town not a village and choosing a convenient place to stay is important. The best place is near the car-free Corsa Italia, within walking distance of the cable car into the Faloria ski area and the central bus station – or at a hotel with its own shuttle bus. Reaching the other ski areas, Tofana-Socrepes and Cinque Torri-Lagazuoi, entails a longer walk or bus ride.
LIFESTYLE
stepoutbuffalo.com

Reikart House Hotel

Our boutique hotel features elegant guest rooms stylized in classic themes, with a touch of whimsy. The spectacular Reikart House, Buffalo, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel guest rooms are designed to feel more like bedrooms than hotel rooms, featuring custom-designed, one-of-a-kind finishes and furnishings. Stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi and an...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Hiking
Place
Mexico City
stepoutbuffalo.com

Salvatore’s Grand Hotel

Russell Salvatore’s Grand Hotel opened in 2008. We provide the highest quality and the most reasonable rates. Set in a shopping complex overlooking Patriots and Heroes Park, this polished hotel is 4 miles from Buffalo Niagara International Airport and 6 miles from Como Lake Park. Warm rooms feature free...
BUFFALO, NY
theluxurytravelexpert.com

The best new hotels of 2021

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: The hottest & most luxurious new hotels of 2021. 2021 was supposed to be a thrilling year for new glamorous hotels opening across the globe. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic continued to batter the world, posing major challenges to the hospitality industry. But as the world is slowly reopening to tourism – and closing again for several destinations – so have new hotels, offering some hope to travelers in unprecedented times. From Africa to the Americas and Asia to Europe, here’s my selection of the best new hotels (89 in total) that opened their doors in 2021. Some of these hotels are managed by the world’s most exclusive hotel brands.
LIFESTYLE
destinationido.com

A Hotel Del Coronado Wedding

From Love Story to Life Story. A wedding should be iconic, just like your love story. For over a century, Hotel del Coronado has hosted generations of newlyweds, and the friends and family who adore them, in an incomparable coastal setting. Go California casual with your toes in the sand...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Hotel review: Nhow London

The Nhow brand is from NH Hotels, owned by Minor Hotels and part of the Global Hospitality Alliance (GHA) loyalty programme. This hotel took a long time to develop (we first reported on it in 2015), and I had a hard hat tour in 2017. It finally opened in 2020, delayed because of the Covid pandemic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurytravelmagazine.com

These are the Most Luxurious Hotels in Madrid

The city of Madrid, the Spanish capital, is one of the most visited destinations in the world. Madrid displays elegance and good taste in every corner. It is a city overflowing with culture and history, which deserves to be visited and known in depth. Significant literary figures have passed through...
WORLD
The Independent

The best boutique hotels in Bristol

There’s a lot more to Bristol than Brunel and Banksy. From its thriving Harbourside – complete with shipping container village and campaigning Stokes Croft – to cool Southville, antiques enclave Old Market and the upmarket Clifton Village, there’s truly something for everyone. Hotels in and around ‘Brizzle’ (the city’s affectionate nickname, a reference to its residents’ instantly recognisable accent) range from glamorous out of town lodges through classic mid-century establishments to arty hipster joints, with something to suit all tastes. The best hotels in Bristol are:Best for views: Avon Gorge by Hotel du Vin, Booking.comBest for hipsters: Artist Residence,...
LIFESTYLE
stepoutbuffalo.com

Barton Hill Hotel & Spa

Welcome to the Barton Hill Hotel & Spa, the premier boutique hotel just minutes from Niagara Falls. Whether traveling to Niagara Falls for business, leisure, or simply a special occasion. We offer each guest a comfortable at home experience. With special attention to detail and excellence, the decor of our guest rooms and suites offers the precise balance between elegance and comfort.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Niagara Crossing Hotel & Spa

Welcome to Niagara Crossing Hotel & Spa! Whether you’re traveling for business, leisure, or a special occasion, Niagara Crossing Hotel & Spa offers each guest a comfortable room or suite. We pay special attention to detail to provide each guest with that “at-home” feeling. Located in the...
NIAGARA, NY
imdb.com

Hotel Poseidon review – soggy zombified hell in a Belgian hotel encrusted with grot

Admirably uncompromising depiction of what may or may not be its hero’s subconscious is intensely realised but not all that much fun to watch. By turns fetid and febrile, pyretic and putrid, and all things hot and sticky, this unique avant garde work is the result of a collaboration between writer-director Stefan Lernous and his colleagues at Abattoir Fermé, a theatre company based in the Belgian Flemish-speaking city of Mechelen. It has a plot, of sorts: there’s a guy named Dave who looks after his family’s supposedly empty hotel, an elaborate set full of rooms encrusted with mould, grot and dead stuff, all of it in the process of mulching down into one sludgy, semi-organic mass. Perhaps the title is a clue that this is all taking place in some para-aquatic terrain, which would explain the abundance of tridents and fishtanks and other watery kit.
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

The Lamb Inn Hotel

Amber leaves sprinkled across the woodlands make the Cotswolds even more picturesque come autumn, and The Lamb Inn is the ideal base to set out from. Nestled in the elegant village of Shipton-under-Wychwood – an hour’s drive from Oxford or Cheltenham – this 16th-century country lodge with pretty stone exterior comes with roaring fires and 10 rustic-chic rooms. Launched in June, culinary credentials come from new owners Tom Noest and Pete Creed, who also have The Bell Inn at Langford under their belt. Don’t expect foams or purées here; the menu is centred around upmarket pub classics with seasonality and locality at the forefront. Escargot and frogs’ legs sit next to British favourites from Sunday roasts to sticky toffee pudding. There’s no shortage of hearty options: garlic, parsley and bone marrow flat bread; devilled kidneys on toast; and calf’s liver with mash and onion gravy are among our picks.
LIFESTYLE
North Coast Journal

The Winter Hotel

When recovering after surgery, I was faced with a dilemma: Where to go for a gentle walk that was long enough without tempting me beyond limitations, yet interesting enough to keep hardened hikers happy, as well as amply benched for when the spirit was willing but the flesh needed to take a load off?
AGRICULTURE
skiddle.com

The Parlour At The Baltic Hotel

Christmas Disco featuring the Elves (including the one that sits on a shelf) and a visit from Santa. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Enjoy the magical mischievousness of the Elf (sitting on a shelf) with a festive mini...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy