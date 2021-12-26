What the papers say – December 26

A Christmas Day intruder for the royals, coronavirus and January’s expected cold snap are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Times reports the Prime Minister has vowed to keep schools open in January despite surging Omicron cases.

One of the country’s top health advisers has been accused of spreading “dodgy data” which inflated the risk posed by the latest concerning variant, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Mirror and The Mail on Sunday cover the arrest of an armed man after he allegedly broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, interpreters have told The Independent more than half of the Afghans left behind after being promised sanctuary for working for British forces are still stuck in Afghanistan.

And weather forecasters are cited in the Daily Star Sunday as saying a mild New Year’s Eve is on the way ahead of an expected cold snap.