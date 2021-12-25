ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Bruce Brown starting on Saturday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets shooting guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Patty Mills
CBS Sports

NBA COVID tracker: Heat's Kyle Lowry, Bulls' Lonzo Ball, Spurs' Dejounte Murray enter protocols

More than 100 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, originally scheduled last Thursday, and the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled Wednesday. Brooklyn and Toronto are both dealing with outbreaks, and, even with reinforcements on 10-day contracts, couldn't reach the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fanduel
CBS LA

James Harden Scores 39, Nets Beat Clippers 124-108 For LA Sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy