Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call at a residence at about 11:05 CST, KFVS-TV reported.

Officers found a 34-year-old man in the basement who had “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” the police news release stated. The man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

Wilson’s bail was set at $2 million, police said. She is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

Names mean nothing
3d ago

well she seems happy. But who know, maybe he was beating her or something. If so, she should be smiling

