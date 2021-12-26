ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket twin brothers killed in single-car crash on I-195

By Chelsea Jones
 6 days ago

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed twin 33-year-old brothers from Pawtucket on Christmas Eve.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on I-195 westbound in Mattapoisett.

State police say the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, left the roadway, crashed into the median near the 32-mile marker, and struck trees.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victims, identified as twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales, were transported St. Luke’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved.

The two left lanes on the highway were closed for two hours while crews facilitated crash reconstruction and cleanup, but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Mattapoisett Police, and the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit.

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

