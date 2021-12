Once the acquisition of Otto Porter Jr. was made official, the one skill of his that first came to most people’s minds was his outstanding three-point shooting. Stephen Curry needed lots of spacing relief, and the Golden State Warriors acquired someone who provides plenty of it. A career 40.2% shooter from beyond the arc is exactly what the doctor ordered — and Porter, who is shooting 40.0% on threes on four attempts per game this season, is delivering.

