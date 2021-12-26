KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 25th

A new record high temperature in San Angelo, breaking the old record by 7 degrees. Temperatures topped out at 86 degrees in San Angelo well above the old record of 79 degrees set back in 1955. Skies have been mostly cloudy through most of the day, but they have been those upper level cirrus clouds, that allow the sunlight to pass through the clouds and still appear in the sky.

Tonight, overnight lows will be very similar to last night’s with lows in the mid 50s. Some upper level clouds will remain in the area blocking out some stars.

Sunday another record high possible as we finish up the weekend and begin to wrap up 2021. Temperatures will begin to cool off slightly as southwesterly winds weaken and allow afternoon highs to fall below record level but still staying above average.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.