Man shot and killed on Christmas Day, neighbor charged with murder according to SAPD

A St. Louis woman who was out on bail after being charged for a homicide last year was herself the victim of a homicide this week. Tatyana Smiley, 28, was found shot to death in a building in the St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Police Department is investigating following the discovery of two bodies inside a vehicle Monday, Dec. 6. Officers got the call just before 12:45 a.m. regarding shots fired around the area of Miles Street and Broadway Avenue in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood. Police...
A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
Authorities in Florida found human remains Wednesday during the search for Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant, mother of two who was abducted while at her job as a caretaker. Authorities have not confirmed that the remains are Lloyd's, but she is presumed dead. Today, Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of Xavier...
MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Park woman has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter charges in the death of her eight-year-old son. Thirty-nine-year-old Tasha Tennin was accused of locking the boy in a cold garage overnight three years ago. The temperature was below zero and the child died. A few months...
A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Day that claimed the life of one man over a family dispute between the victim and the suspect. Family members say 41-year-old Fransqwur Harris raised 30-year-old Latron Jones, but a deadly shooting ended Harris’s life on December 25, […]
CLARK FORK, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/East Idaho News) — A northern Idaho man is facing multiple felony charges after police say human body parts were found in a microwave oven inside his home, EastIdahoNews.com is reporting. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says it first began investigating suspect...
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a man in Saugus, Massachusetts, last weekend. Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Norton in Saugus on Dec. 11, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. She was arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court, where she was ordered held without bail.
GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man was charged with murder after police said he used a rifle to shoot and kill a man and injured his ex-girlfriend at an apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said offers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 1600 […]
A woman is arrested following a shooting that took place last April. 34-year-old Anaisha Johnson was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021 on charges of first-degree premeditated murder. According to reports, her then-boyfriend, Loron Thomas, was shot on April 14 at their home near 7th Street and Bell Road. Johnson, who was pregnant at the time, told authorities she shot him in self-defense.
UPDATE: A fleeing driver captured in Mahwah after police said he shot his parents in their $3 million Long Island mansion on Christmas morning is a bodybuilding personal trainer from Brooklyn.Dino Tomassetti, 29, recently of the borough's East Williamsburg section, remained held Sunday in the Berge…
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 47-year-old woman died Monday after she was shot multiple times in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 49-year-old Ernest Santiago of killing 47-year-old Paula Henson Monday afternoon and leading officers on a pursuit into South Carolina. Officers originally responded to the shooting around 1:45 […]
An Avondale man who illegally carried a firearm to a family Christmas party wound up shooting two attendees, including an 11-year-old, when he fumbled the gun and it discharged — twice — prosecutors said. The family took his gun away and told him to leave the party. Tyquan...
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been formally charged by a grand jury for allegedly murdering another man on September 20, 2021, the District Attorney's (DA) Office announced. Luis Alvarado has been indicted on charges of Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Murder. Alvarado is accused of...
A man was killed after being shot multiple times after trying to break up a fight at a Burger King in Frederick, according to local policeOn the evening of Dec. 26, Darin Tyler Robey, 20, of Frederick, and a woman got into a fight inside the Burger King, in the 100 Block of Routzahn's Way. That's …
