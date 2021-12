DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Performance Tech Motorsports will debut a new driver lineup for the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Dan Goldburg, Hikaru Abe, Nico Pino, and Garett Grist. For the 60th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the No. 38 Ligier JSP320 will run in its signature red, black and chrome livery with one familiar face, Goldburg, and three new ones, Abe, Pino, and Grist, behind the wheel. The Rolex 24 at Daytona serves as one of the most diverse fields in motorsports; Performance Tech Motorsports is excited to bring four different nationalities to the grid, each providing a unique set of skills that complement one another.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO