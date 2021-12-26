ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Huntley placed on COVID list, Lamar Jackson also out Sunday

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Ravens are set to play the Bengals on Sunday with first place in the AFC north on the line, but they’ll be without their top quarterbacks.

On Saturday, the Ravens announced that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was being placed on the COVID list. To make matters worse for Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and will not travel with the team.

The Ravens now turn to Josh Johnson who they just signed to a 10-day contract. Johnson is 35-years-old and has played for 13 different NFL teams. He will get the starting nod on Sunday.

