Winchester, VA

Robbery suspects order pizza to Winchester home before robbing residence, police trying to identify suspects

By Katie Rhee
 3 days ago

Suspect 2 pictured wearing a white cloth over his face. Photo courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who ordered a pizza to a home in Winchester, Virginia before robbing it.

Reading sessions at Winchester animal shelter rewarding for both prospective adoptees and their human visitors

Police say the two suspects shown on surveillance pictures ordered and paid for a pizza to be sent to a home on the 200 block of Heath Court on December 18th. Police also say the suspects used the New York cell phone number, 929-407-4921, to order the pizza. Video also shows a black Dodge van with a paper license plate driving by the home very slowly as the pizza was being delivered.

Suspect 1 pictured with tattoos on his back and right side. Photo courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men then broke into the home through the basement door and took high-end handbags, jewelry, cell phones and money. Police believe this home was robbed because the occupants are Asian and noted in a press release that two other homes were robbed in the same area on the same day.

The two men are believed to be Asian or Hispanic. One of the men has tattoos on his right side and back and both were wearing red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162.

