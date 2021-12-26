ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Metta Sandiford-Artest Thinks the Team Will Be Fine

The Lakers have fallen far under expectations. Many people had predicted the team would be in the discussion to be contenders. With bad luck of injuries, the Lakers have not been able to build much chemistry on the court.

The season is still somewhat early, but the team has left little to be desired that they could somehow figure it out. However, one former Laker does not seem to be too concerned with the current state of the team.

Metta Sandiford-Artest has definitely said some outlandish things in the past, and this clearly does not qualify as one of those. It’s interesting to see at least one person go on record to show a half glass full kind of mentality, while the rest of everyone seems to have lost hope on the Lakers already.

If you looked through his Twitter timeline, Sandiford-Artest has always been upbeat and optimistic about the team. Having spent 17 years in the league, he may have seen enough situations where he sees that the team can actually figure it out. Over the last couple months, the former Ron Artest has openly talked about his affinity for the current roster construction.

Who knows? Maybe in three months, we will be looking back at Artest tweets and think he was a prophet. The current numbers tell us otherwise, as their current point differential is -72, tied for 22nd in the league. The one player that has repeatedly defied odds and proved people wrong has been LeBron James, so it would not be surprised if he somehow managed to get the Lakers to win some games. But he is no longer as young as he once was, and as last season proved its case, nobody is invincible.

