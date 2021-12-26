Falling Further Into Winter

Although it is not quite as wintry in terms of snowfall for this Tuesday, it is still very chilly out there, with wind chill advisories and warnings issued all around the Peace Garden State. Wind chills can be around 40 below zero at times, so make sure you have at least one insulated layer among other layers of clothing when heading out the door. We will have some chances for snow along the south-central on Tuesday evening, with a few chances for flurries in the mix heading into the new year, but it will mostly be intervals of clouds and sun. New Year’s Day looks to be much cooler, however, there will be a warm up to near average temperatures heading into the first workweek of the new year. Again, it cannot be emphasized enough to bundle up! Even with a break from the gusty conditions that were here Monday, wind chill can still be a factor with a light breeze.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO