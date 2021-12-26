ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Falling Further Into Winter

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will drop below 0 for many tonight with snow winding down, although a few neighborhoods across the far southwest may hold...

www.kxnet.com

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow is moving out, and now the cold air is moving in. Tuesday’s snow storm was not as potent as the one that rolled through Minnesota Sunday night into Monday morning. Much of northern Minnesota saw between 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday, while some areas got as much as 7 inches. The Twin Cities only saw between 1 to 3 inches. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a wind chill advisory is in effect for a good portion of Minnesota Tuesday night, while the western...
MINNESOTA STATE
1011now.com

Cold days with snow chances ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride this week into early next week. The coldest air of the season so far looks to arrive this weekend. There are a few chances of snow this week too. A cold front moved through the...
LINCOLN, NE
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory….. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze...
BINGHAMTON, NY
kpic

Snow falling on a covered bridge: Scene from a winter storm in Oregon

GLIDE, Ore. - Angela Redmond shared videos and photos of snow at the Cavitt Creek Bridge in Douglas County via CHIME IN. "Built in 1943 and spans 70 feet, to cross Little River at its junction with Cavitt Creek," according to Travel Oregon. "Raw logs make up the upper supports. It’s odd portal shape was designed to accomodate log trucks."
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow.
CHICAGO, IL
Western Iowa Today

Winter Weather Advisory for Central and Eastern Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a Winter Weather Advisory today from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for central and eastern Iowa, including much of the Des Moines Metro. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with total accumulations of less than one inch and a slight glaze of...
IOWA STATE
kxnet.com

Winds calm down, but cold air remains

Although it is not quite as wintry in terms of snowfall for this Tuesday, it is still very chilly out there, with wind chill advisories and warnings issued all around the Peace Garden State. Wind chills can be around 40 below zero at times, so make sure you have at least one insulated layer among other layers of clothing when heading out the door. We will have some chances for snow along the south-central on Tuesday evening, with a few chances for flurries in the mix heading into the new year, but it will mostly be intervals of clouds and sun. New Year’s Day looks to be much cooler, however, there will be a warm up to near average temperatures heading into the first workweek of the new year. Again, it cannot be emphasized enough to bundle up! Even with a break from the gusty conditions that were here Monday, wind chill can still be a factor with a light breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Rain and thunderstorms return, cold air arrives this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and warm Tuesday with a few rain showers returning to the weather pattern today, an isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible tomorrow, and a strong cold front will bring big changes this weekend. The wind and warm air aren’t going...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kxnet.com

Into the Deep Freeze

Overnight lows will plummet into the teens and 20s below, and even with just a light breeze wind chills will become dangerous, falling into the 40s below at times. The NWS has issued a Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warnings, lasting until tomorrow evening. These temperature readings will stay consistent through the rest of the week, as many locations across our area will remain below 0 through Friday. There will be slight chances for tomorrow and Thursday, although any accumulations will be minimal. Data suggests that the next chance for near-average temperatures won’t be until the latter half of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER(CBS)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. Credit CBS4 The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 range for most mountain locations. Credit CBS4 That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/28/colorado-weather-ski-areas-get-5-feet-of-snow-in-5-days-and-snow-is-finally-coming-to-denver/ The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring another big...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory now covers all Illinois counties in the CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of Kankakee County, and also Lake County, Indiana. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, bands of moderate to heavy snow will be likely between noon and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS) The first snow accumulation of the season will have one to three inches of snowfall possible. Slippery travel conditions will be possible, especially during the early afternoon on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be turning cloudy tonight with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle. Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021 Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week. The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE

