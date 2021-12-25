I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

This morning i-80 remain closed as crews dig out from a record-breaking snow fall in the High Sierra. A 51-year-old snowfall record for December has been shattered. Tens of thousands of customers have been without power since Monday in locations scattered throughout the region. It's also been reported that a day after snow knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in Northern California. Pacific Gas and Electric Company report that as of today, 77,200 customers across its Sierra division are still without power. Most of the outages were in Nevada and El Dorado Counties.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO