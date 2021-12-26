ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force ceremony moved from Utah to Kansas so terminally ill dad can watch son’s promotion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hunter Funk
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcXaP_0dVzB7Xl00

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW ) — An Air Force officer’s promotion ceremony was moved from Utah to his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, this week for one important family member.

Major Travis Deckert says his father has helped him get through the tough times since his first day in uniform.

“Thirteen years ago, when I started the Air Force Academy, I hated every day of it,” Travis told Nexstar’s KSNW . He says his dad was rooting for him the whole time, though.

‘I would have screamed’: Airbnb guest’s window opened directly into NYC restaurant, viral video shows

“I hated having to run the class and carry my backpack … I hated having to do all the pushups and situps, but the one thing that was true the entire time was my dad would always support me,” Travis explained. “He would always send me letters and just tell me to never give up because he knew what I would give up if I didn’t make it and what I would be afforded after if I was able to complete the Air Force Academy.”

Nearly a decade later, Travis said he got the news he never wanted to hear.

“I get a call that my dad’s in the ICU, and it resulted in stage four brain cancer,” Travis said. “These last 11 months, I’ve seen my dad persevere and get through all these treatments and radiation.”

His father, Don Deckert, has made it 11 months since the diagnosis, but doctors now expect he only has a few weeks left to live.

It makes the moment to watch his son get promoted to major that more special.

Fake vaccine cardmakers, sellers facing federal charges

“I’m very proud of him,” said Don. “I am happy I made it.”

It made for an emotional ceremony for Travis. Even though it’s a bittersweet moment, this memory is one he will be able to hold onto forever.

“I just want to say thank you dad for supporting me during that entire time and throughout the rest of my career,” said Travis. “It’s truly an honor to have this with him present.”

Travis plans to celebrate the promotion by spending time with his father and other family members for the holidays. He says the ceremony was possible with the help of his boss, colonel, family, and friends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Woman reconnects with long-lost Central Texas family using DNA kit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you ever gotten a Facebook message that changed your life? What Tanner and his dad, Russell Koehler, first thought might be a scam, did just that. This story doesn’t start with a Facebook message, though, it dates back decades. After being released from serving...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
fox40jackson.com

Ex-Playboy model and 'Baywatch' 'Karen' faces assault charge in spat with foul-mouthed old man on Delta flight

He called her a “b—-,” a “p—-” and a “Karen,” while flinging the F-word around on a packed Delta Air Lines flight – then she smacked him in the face. Now the 51-year-old ex-Raiders cheerleader, Playboy model and “Baywatch” actress turned jet-setting realtor is facing federal assault charges after allegedly hitting an 80-year-old potty mouth on an hour-long flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Dec. 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Ksnw#The Air Force Academy#Nexstar#Airbnb#Icu
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
The Independent

Google Earth captures US Air Force stealth bomber flying over Missouri farm

A stealth bomber belonging to the US Air Force was captured on Google Earth flying over a farm in Missouri, delighting internet users. The stealth bomber was spotted by Reddit user u/Hippowned, who shared his finding on Tuesday with followers of the /Dammthat’sinteresting subreddit. An image from Google Earth showed the $2bn (£1.5bn) aircraft above a rural field, presumably that of a Missouri farmer, and west of Kansas City, Missouri. Nor was it far away from the Whiteman Air Force Base, about 20 miles south of the Google Earth sighting, and where the stealth bombers are based for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

The Brandon Act is coming for toxic leaders in the military

At bases and on battleships around the world, they want service members in crisis to say their son’s name:. After three years of gut-wrenching work on behalf of their dead son, Teri and Patrick Caserta have prevailed: The Brandon Act passed its final hurdle in the U.S. Senate this week and will soon be signed into law.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Retired Iowa school superintendent with sepsis dies after waiting 15 days for hospital bed due to Covid surge

A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXAN

KXAN

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy