Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe shooting suspect now in custody

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting near the Santa Fe Plaza. The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Martin Flores who had an arrest warrant issued including charges of aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

SFPD previously reported that on December 16, 2021 around 12:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Water Street regarding a shots fired call. Police state that as officers responded to the initial call, a second call came in alerting them of a 39-year-old who had arrived at Christus St. Vincent Hospital and reportedly sustained injuries after being shot.

Authorities state that through an investigation, detectives and officers were able to identify Flores as the person allegedly responsible for the shooting.

SFPD officers were contacted on Friday, Dec. 24 by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who alerted them that during a patrol, Flores’s vehicle was discovered outside a residence. SFPD officers and deputies tried to make contact with occupants of the residence when Flores allegedly exited the rear of the house and tried to flee but was taken into custody.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

