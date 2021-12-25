ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi added to Rizin 33

By MMA Fighting Newswire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “special standing bout rules” bout between 23-year-old kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa and 42-year-old former PRIDE champ Takanori Gomi will take place at RIZIN 33 on New Year’s Eve. RIZIN announced the bout, reportedly a two-round exhibition boxing match (h/t Bloody Elbow), on Friday. The end-of-year...

