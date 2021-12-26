ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast: Warm temps continue for the end of the Holiday Weekend

wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer weather persists for our...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com

Tuesday morning brings more clouds and a few showers

Out the door this morning we are still seeing a lot of clouds and a few light showers to misty conditions. We will continue to see more areas of low pressure and some fronts try to push into our area over the next several days. We will see unseasonably warm...
ENVIRONMENT
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rain, colder temps in the forecast this weekend

A front is expected to provide a little relief to what will be the warmest December on record in Midland. The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that cooler temperatures and possibly precipitation are expected this weekend. High temperatures will fall from the 60s later this week to the lower 50s on Sunday. The NWS also showed low temperatures in the 20s Saturday and Sunday.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

Some people told 6 News they feel like they're faced with having to spend hours in line or wait to get tested another day. It's not yet clear which option will be selected or what that memorial will look like. COVID-19 treatment options in Omaha metro present challenges. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern continues for South Florida during the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Tuesday is 80 degrees with more clouds rolling by along a southeast wind. Inland temperatures will top the low-80s. A similar forecast is in store for the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance stays low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida, the Bahamas, and the Atlantic. This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State through the first day of 2022. That New Year kicks off with unseasonably warm weather along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. A cold front makes an appearance during the first week of the new year. So expect cooler temperatures by early next week when highs will drop back to the mid 70s. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
MIAMI, FL
cbs4indy.com

Rain chances continue into the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! Rain continues this afternoon and evening with showers exiting later in the evening hours. Be mindful of standing water tonight. Rain chances continue almost every day this week and into the holiday weekend. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wtva.com

Some strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

Our battle of the last several days continues between high pressure, some bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts. This has given our area a variety of cloud cover and every now and then some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We have also seen some unseasonably warm temperatures for both the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures. As a matter of fact we have seen record breaking daytime high temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy