Police find severed head while arresting man on unrelated charges

By Yan Kaner
WGNO
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police discovered human remains inside a man’s truck during an arrest on Thursday, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.

The driver, Eric Holland, 57, ran from officers and was tased during a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, sources said.

Officers arrested Holland a short time later, finding large coolers in his truck bed. That is when they discovered human remains, including a severed head, sources said.

Records show a warrant was issued for Holland for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges in 2019.

Holland did not appear during a scheduled court hearing in court on Christmas.

He faces an additional charge of open murder. His next court date is set for Monday.

The I-Team is working to learn more about this investigation, including who the victim may be.

Comments / 19

Countryliving57
2d ago

Praying for the victims family. The guy is mental. I pray they find out who the person is and truly pray for their family.

Reply
14
 

