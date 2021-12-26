Police find severed head while arresting man on unrelated charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police discovered human remains inside a man’s truck during an arrest on Thursday, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.
The driver, Eric Holland, 57, ran from officers and was tased during a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, sources said.
Officers arrested Holland a short time later, finding large coolers in his truck bed. That is when they discovered human remains, including a severed head, sources said.
Records show a warrant was issued for Holland for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges in 2019.Fisherman moves gun in car, fatally shoots buddy in New Orleans East
Holland did not appear during a scheduled court hearing in court on Christmas.
He faces an additional charge of open murder. His next court date is set for Monday.
The I-Team is working to learn more about this investigation, including who the victim may be.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 19