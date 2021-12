GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – If you are looking for plans this Christmas Day, well look no further. Operation Great Christmas is back with their annual Christmas Day meal. This year the annual meal will be held at Up North Lodge in Gwinn on Saturday, December 25 from 11 am until 2 pm. The meal is free and everyone is welcome to join. All of the Christmas dinner staples are set to be on the menu from ham to mashed potatoes and gravy and so much more.

13 DAYS AGO