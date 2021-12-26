ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knowridge Science Report

These exercises may help reduce fatty liver disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVFPR_0dVz9eLu00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Western Sydney University, researchers found that both high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) are effective for improving non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

One of the most prevalent liver diseases in the world, affecting approximately 20-30% of the population, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is characterized as excess fat accumulation in the liver of people without excessive alcohol intake.

The increasing burden of obesity and metabolic syndrome are attributed to its high prevalence and its emergence as a serious health problem, as well as its potential to cause cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Due to the lack of effective therapies, lifestyle interventions targeting weight loss continue to be the primary approach for the management of NAFLD.

In the study, the team screened over 28,000 studies, with the primary analysis including 19 studies, involving 745 adult participants.

They found that both HIIT and MICT resulted in strong and meaningful liver fat reduction.

Additionally, HIIT workouts (characterized by bouts of high-intensity aerobic exercise alternating with rest periods), were just as effective when compared to MICT workouts (traditional aerobic exercise training) in reducing liver fat despite requiring less time and energy.

The authors say the research has practical recommendations and implications for clinical practice and could contribute to reducing NAFLD.

The team says that regular aerobic exercise was an important management intervention, whether HIIT or MICT, and that if left untreated, NAFLD can lead to serious complications.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a predictor of metabolic disorders, closely linked to the development and severity of various diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

This review demonstrates the importance of regular aerobic exercise as an effective therapy in those at risk, with both HIIT and MICT found to improve liver fat to similar degrees.

If you care about liver health, please read studies about simple habit that could give you a healthy liver, and findings of common diabetes drug that may reverse liver inflammation.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about simple blood test that could detect your risk of fatty liver disease, and results showing this green diet may strongly lower non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. One author of the study is Dr. Angelo Sabag.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Drinking More of This Beverage Could Help You Avoid Heart Disease

Do you dutifully drink enough water per day, or do you (like many of us) let yourself get overly thirsty before gulping down a glass? It seems we’ve all heard we’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day, but how bad can it really be to miss a few? Turns out, pretty bad. In fact, being dehydrated may actually be a sneaky cause of heart disease!
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Liver Cancer#Western Sydney University#Mict#Nafld#Hiit
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

This Common Vegetable Lowers Blood Pressure

The vegetable lowered the blood pressure of those already taking medication. Eating potatoes reduces blood pressure without causing weight gain, a study has found. Two servings of spuds per day, with skins, are almost as effective at lowering blood pressure as eating oatmeal. Most of the people in the study...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
asapland.com

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
WEIGHT LOSS
easyhealthoptions.com

Two hot drinks that could lower your risk of stroke and dementia

Although many of us still think of our morning cup of coffee as just a way to help us wake up a little less grouchy, research has proven that it can also deliver big health benefits. In fact, from reducing your risk of diabetes and heart disease to improving liver...
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: An Uncomfortable Sign Around The Eyes

B12 is involved in the production of red blood cells and in maintaining the health of the nervous system. Uncomfortable, twitching muscles around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitching around the eye is scientifically called eye blepharospasm. It can occur either around the eye or...
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Diabetes in Men

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a life-threatening condition that can happen when a person has diabetes and does not get treatment. This occurs because the body cannot produce enough insulin, or the cells do not respond properly to it. As a result of this, glucose builds up in the blood and there is too little sugar available for the body to use as energy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can acid reflux kill you?

Although acid reflux is not life threatening, chronic acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), can cause serious health complications over time. Occasional acid reflux is fairly common, but GERD causes persistent acid reflux, heartburn, and nausea. It may also inflame the esophagus, causing esophagitis. This article lists some of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy