Reject Russian demands on NATO status

By Editorial Board Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATO nations — particularly the United States — should reject the unrealistic ultimatums and the context in which they're pressed. But they should agree to continue a diplomatic dialogue with the Kremlin, albeit a multilateral one that involves all NATO members and partners, including Ukraine itself. Russia...

realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine trains civilians to defend against Russian invasion

In a forested area just outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists. The would-be Ukrainian soldiers, who include architects and researchers in their ranks, return fire with replica Kalashnikovs as imitation smoke grenades explode around them. "I believe that every person in this country should know what to do... if the enemy invades their country," Daniil Larin, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP during a short break from the exercises. Larin was one of about 50 Ukrainian civilians who drove from Kiev to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant on a recent weekend afternoon to train for how to defend their country in the event of a Russian invasion.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halt its eastward expansion. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP late Monday that the talks with Russia will take place on January 10. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday confirmed the date and said that the talks will take place in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in June. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Israeli PM says not opposed to 'good' nuclear deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday he is not opposed to a “good” nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but voiced skepticism that such an outcome would emerge from the current negotiations.Bennett spoke a day after negotiators from Iran and five world powers resumed talks in Vienna on restoring Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal. He reiterated that Israel was not bound by any accord, leaving it room to maneuver militarily.“At the end of the day, of course there can be a good deal,” Bennett told Israeli Army Radio. “Is that, at the moment, under the current dynamic,...
MIDDLE EAST
WEHT/WTVW

Russian court shuts renowned rights group

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court on Tuesday shut down one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters. The Supreme Court’s ruling revoked the legal status of Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim […]
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian gas flowing east in protracted pipeline reversal

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A pipeline normally bringing Russian gas into western Europe flowed in reverse for a seventh day on Monday, a situation Moscow blames on German speculation, despite surging European heating costs. President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Top diplomat demands Russian military aides be present in showdown with Nato leaders

Russia’s top diplomat demanded on Monday that Russian defence officials be included in upcoming talks with Nato over the security guarantees it seeks from the West. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, last week signalled Russia’s willingness to sit down for talks with the US and Nato amid a worrying escalation over Ukraine that saw Russia amass about 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS

