ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Paul George to miss at least three weeks with torn elbow ligament

By Andrew Greif
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8GEB_0dVz9P3t00

An injury to an elbow that sidelined Paul George for two weeks in December has worsened and will now keep the Clippers ’ leading scorer out even longer — just as they begin one of the most daunting stretches of their schedule.

A torn ulnar collateral ligament in George’s right elbow — his shooting arm — will lead to three to four weeks of rest, “at which point next steps will be determined,” the team said Saturday. In a best-case scenario where follow-up assessments show that the rest was effective, George would then begin a ramp-up process to return to play.

George initially sprained the ligament Dec. 6, and the team elected to rest him until he felt strong enough to return and was medically cleared to play Dec. 20 against San Antonio. Yet as early as his first basket in that game, George was seen shaking his affected arm, appearing to experience discomfort, and he felt pain again during the second game in his comeback, a victory in Sacramento on Wednesday. Imaging of the elbow taken after the Kings victory showed a tear, according to two people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The injury is uncommon in basketball and has sidelined players an average of 20 games, according to InStreetClothes , a website that tracks NBA injuries. Among previous cases examined by the website’s analysis — from Jimmy Butler to Nicolas Batum, the Clippers forward who suffered the injury while playing in Charlotte — surgery was not needed.

The injury presses pause on a season in which George had thrived as the Clippers’ undisputed leading option while All-Star running mate Kawhi Leonard continues his own lengthy injury recovery, following knee surgery in June. It also creates additional pathways for the team’s younger wings to develop, with rookies Keon Johnson and Brandon Boston Jr. as well as guards Luke Kennard and Terance Mann expected to shoulder additional responsibilities. For a franchise with limited opportunities in the upcoming draft because of past trades, there is no incentive to use George’s injury as a reason to punt on the season; instead, the expectation is that the Clippers’ pursuit of a playoff berth hasn’t changed.

Upon his return last week, George called his two-week rehab from his initial sprain “honestly a blessing,” because it thrust teammates into larger, or different, roles — experience that will become much more important amid his longer-term absence.

“They got to jell and play and find themselves,” George said last week. “I thought a lot of them looked aggressive with the extended minutes and extended roles. Nothing should change when I come back. I know when I play with them on the floor, they should know how to play and still be themselves. I want them to be aggressive, I want them to attack, have the same mentality if I’m in or out. We’re out there to win, and that’s what it’s gonna take. Everybody’s gotta be themselves for us to win.”

Still, the injury to their leading scorer is another hurdle for the Clippers (17-15) to overcome in a season already featuring plenty of attrition. Fourteen of their next 20 games are on the road. The Clippers are 5-7 on the road this season and own the league’s 13th-best net rating away from home, where they have been outscored by nearly 1 point per 100 possessions.

Backup center Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Jackson ( health and safety protocols ) and starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. (health and safety protocols) will miss Sunday’s game against Denver (15-16) at Crypto.com Arena. Leonard (knee) and rookie Jason Preston (foot) have yet to debut amid longer-term injury recoveries. Kennard missed Wednesday’s victory in Sacramento because of a hip injury but is available to play Sunday.

Following a run to last season’s Western Conference finals against Phoenix that left George “at peace” and confident in his play while saying he had quieted critics , George was in the discussion for most valuable player one-quarter of the way through the schedule earlier this month.

“I think he’s playing at the best level and he’s in the best mindset that he’s been in,” said Jackson, one of George’s closest friends, in November.

George has averaged 24.7 points, his highest per-game average in three seasons, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season but his shooting numbers were uncharacteristically low for a historically steady shooter and, in hindsight, offered a glimpse into an arm that was bothering George. A career 38% three-point shooter, George had made just 32% of his shots from deep.

UP NEXT

VS. DENVER

When: 6 p.m., Sunday

On the air: TV: Bally Sports; Radio: 570, 1330

Update: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the league's reigning MVP, is again the engine that makes everything happen for Denver, keeping them afloat in the West despite a rash of attrition this season. Jokic leads Denver in scoring (25.9 points), plus-minus rating (plus-7.4), free-throw attempts (5.0), rebounds (13.5), assists (7.2) and is tied for the lead in steals (1.3) and blocks (0.7). Denver is 7-10 on the road this season, outscored by 3.1 points per 100 possessions away from home, the NBA’s 19th-best rate.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Redlands Daily Facts

Clippers seek to stay the course without Paul George

LOS ANGELES – Well, now what?. The Clippers’ Christmas announcement that All-Star wing Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and that he “will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, at which point next steps will be determined” surely dampened their hopes of a sneaky successful season without Kawhi Leonard, right?
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Paul George ratings 27 aspects as streaking Clippers rally to beat Warmth

LOS ANGELES -- After shedding four of their first five games, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling. And so that they're exhibiting they'll play with the lead when Paul George wants a breather. George scored 27 aspects, Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 in the 2d half and the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers get surprising, good news after Paul George’s injury

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers will be shorthanded for the next month with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shelved. On the bright side, it appears they’ll be getting Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson back in the lineup very shortly. On Sunday, the Clippers announced that...
NBA
Sporting News

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard injured, where to now for the LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers face an extended period of trying to keep their head above water. Sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record, the Clippers are just 3.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in 11th. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Paul George
ClutchPoints

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue reacts to Paul George’s torn UCL

LOS ANGELES — Tyronn Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers had learned to live life without Kawhi Leonard, and now they’ll need to do the same without Paul George. George joined Leonard on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least the next three to four weeks with a torn UCL in his right elbow. The injury meant the Clippers would be without four of the players who started for them last postseason for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Nuggets#Kings#Instreetclothes
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
237K+
Followers
51K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy