While there were plenty of stars missing from Saturday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, the players who did take the floor put on quite a show. After falling behind by as many as 23 points during the fourth quarter, the Lakers made a furious late rally to even things up in the final minute of regulation. In the end, however, it wasn't enough, as the Nets were able to escape from Los Angeles with a 122-115 win.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO