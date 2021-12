In day two of the 2021 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, the Southwestern Lady Warriors faced off against (at least in terms of RPI) the top team in region 14, the Lady Commodores of Perry County Central. Southwestern themselves being one of the top teams in a tough region 12, it was expected to be a fairly exciting game between the 2 teams. Although the final score was 67-55, it really wasn't that close throughout a majority of the game, as the Lady Warriors rode some extremely hot 3-point shooting, especially within the first half, to take their 2nd win in the Classic.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO