ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

December 25, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. On this edition for Saturday, December 25, Omicron cases rise and...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Bonus Episode! Ask Guy Anything: December 2021

As a bonus this week, Guy wanted to take some time and answer a bunch of your questions! If you have other burning questions about the show, our process, or even just about Guy, you can Ask Guy Anything by submitting a question at guyraz.com. This episode of How I...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/26

Hosted by Jane Pauley. Lee Cowan says "Hail and Farewell" to some of the notable figures who left us this year. Also: Conor Knighton looks at the universal appeal of the John Denver song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads"; Lesley Stahl talks with actor Peter Dinklage about taking on the role of "Cyrano"; Mo Rocca explores Beethoven's monumental Ninth Symphony; and Seth Doane tours the repairs being made on Notre Dame Cathedral following the devastating 2019 fire.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
FanSided

Is a new episode of The Rookie on tonight? (December 19)

There were a lot of questions at the end of the previous episode of The Rookie. Will we get answers tonight, Sunday, Dec. 19?. There was a lot going on in the world of The Rookie last week. We saw Lopez and Grey try to take Elijah down, while Nolan found out a shocking truth about Bailey.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
mediaite.com

Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press Set to Win Viewer Demo in 2021 — For Sixth Year in a Row

NBC’s long-running political program, Meet the Press, is on track to beat out its Sunday competition for the sixth year in a row. The Chuck Todd hosted panel program dominated the key 25-54 age demographic in 2021, as it has for the past five years. MTP averaged 619,000 viewers in the demo, which surpassed ABC’s This Week by over five percent and CBS’s Face the Nation by an impressive 10 percent. Todd has hosted MTP since 2014 and previously served as NBC’s chief White House correspondent.
TV SHOWS
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

Camila Brought A Mariachi Band To The White House, And Twitter Is Obsessed

Camila Cabello brought a little extra Christmas cheer to the White House this year. The singer belted out a moving rendition of “I’ll Be home For Christmas” for President Joe Biden, and she even brought a mariachi band with her. Immediately, fans praised the sweet nod to her Mexican heritage.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newshour#Omicron#Lgbtq
pbs.org

COVID-19 spreads holiday misery, as canceled flights strand thousands on Christmas Eve

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TV Fanatic

The Most Emotional TV Deaths of 2021

So many of our favorite TV characters died in 2021 and affected us. That is good TV when it packs a punch and makes us cry. All of us at TV Fanatic listed which character deaths affected us in 2021. Scroll down to take a look at the list of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hiking
Deadline

‘Stay Close’ Creator Harlan Coben: “The Worst Adaptations Are Slavishly Devoted To The Original Text”; Novelist Talks Post-Netflix Plans

“The worst TV adaptations are slavishly devoted to the [original] text,” according to The Stranger creator Harlan Coben, who said he “hopes to continue” working with Netflix as his five-year deal draws to a close. Coben was speaking in a Q&A for his latest Netflix project, Red Production Company’s Stay Close starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt, which is set to drop on December 31. The U.S. novelist-turned-screenwriter’s unique five-year deal with the streamer sees him mostly adapt his own novels for shows around Europe and he explained he had no issue with relocating Stay Close from Atlantic City to the British seaside...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy