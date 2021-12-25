ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB James Conner, WR Rondale Moore inactive for Cardinals vs. Colts

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactive players for Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colt and there was a bit of a surprise. After it was initially reported that running back James Conner, who missed practice all week with a heel injury, was expected to play, he was listed as one of the players who will not dress for the game.

The Cardinals announced the following players were deactivated:

  • RB James Conner
  • WR Rondale Moore
  • QB Trace McSorley
  • CB Breon Borders
  • DL Zach Kerr
  • DL Jordan Phillips

Phillips was ruled out with a knee injury. Moore (ankle), Conner (heel) and Kerr (ribs) were all questionable for the game.

Max Garcia, who was questionable with a knee injury and only got limited work one day of practice, is active and is likely to start at center.

Moore’s role could be filled by either Andy Isabella or Greg Dortch, who was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

With no Conner, it means a bigger role for Chase Edmonds and possibly some carries for either Jonathan Ward or Eno Benjamin.

