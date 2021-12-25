ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RB Marlon Mack among Colts' inactives in Week 16

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOXz2_0dVz8yiz00

The Indianapolis Colts had a number of players land on the COVID list. Three more were added Saturday afternoon. As such, their inactive list is short.

The announced the deactivation of these four players:

  • RB Marlon Mack
  • C Ryan Kelly
  • S Andrew Sendejo
  • WR Mike Strachan

Kelly (personal) and Sendejo (concussion) were ruled out on Thursday on the final injury report of the week.

They will also be missing CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Quenton Nelson, G Mark Glowinski, LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis and WR Zach Pascal. All were added to the COVID list this week.

Kickoff is 6:15 p.m. Arizona time at State Farm Stadium.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Mark Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Ryan Kelly#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Covid#Cb Rock Ya Sin#Wr#Cards Wire#Spotify
The Spun

Look: What The NFL’s New Rule Means For QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts caught a huge break on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out for Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID. Now, thanks to the NFL’s change in COVID-19 protocols, it looks like the Colts QB should be able to take the field.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Rapid Reaction to the Cardinals’ 22-16 Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

The Cardinals had been 1-2 coming out of their bye week, and have been struggling to gain momentum and finish their push to the playoffs. Going 0-2 against the Rams and the Lions they faced a Christmas Day nationally televised game versus the Colts in a desperate bid to avoid falling to 0-5 in playoff clinching games.
NFL
UPI News

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All Cardinals

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Christmas Day Loss to Colts

Fans of the Red Sea have received much better gifts. On a Christmas day game that was nationally televised, the Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also show the entire country their last few prime-time performances were not a true reflection of who they were as a team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign C Joey Hunt among roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts made several roster moves, including the singing of center Joey Hunt, the team announced Tuesday. Hunt has plenty of experience with the Colts over the last two seasons so they bring in a familiar face to the offensive line—one that is dealing with the absence of the entire starting front.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy