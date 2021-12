Dogecoin took a terrible beating on Tuesday, spiraling down in price in the high single digits along with Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to CoinDesk real-time figures, the meme cryptocurrency plummeted 9.7 percent at a certain point Tuesday, and the Dogecoin price has slid 7.04 percent further later in the day to trade at $0.174921. Ethereum, meanwhile, took a 8.3-percent dive during the day before currently falling 6.01 percent to $3,805.71.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO