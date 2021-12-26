ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' James Harden starting on Saturday

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets guard/forward James Harden is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los...

ClutchPoints

Cavs forward Kevin Love’s 5-word reaction to epic Lakers-Nets duel

Cleveland Cavaliers fans may not have gotten to see their team play on Christmas Day, but they were treated to an instant classic. The Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to attempt a furious come back against the Brooklyn Nets. Ultimately, LeBron James and co. weren’t able to get the job done, but it was an amazing game for the fans to see.
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Defends Russell Westbrook After Lakers' Loss to James Harden, Nets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defended Russell Westbrook against criticism after the team dropped its fifth straight game Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. Westbrook finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but made only four of his 20 shots, and the Lakers were outscored by 23 points in his 37 minutes on the floor.
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kevin Durant Out vs. Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets have been without Kevin Durant since December 18th when he got placed in the league's health and safety protocols. While there was some hope that Durant could be available for Monday's game against the LA Clippers, the Nets announced that both he and LaMarcus Aldridge will remain out for that game.
CBS Sports

NBA COVID tracker: Warriors' Draymond Green, Heat's Kyle Lowry, Bulls' Lonzo Ball enter protocols

More than 100 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, originally scheduled last Thursday, and the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled Wednesday. Brooklyn and Toronto are both dealing with outbreaks, and, even with reinforcements on 10-day contracts, couldn't reach the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.
