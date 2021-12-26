ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida officers bring gifts to 3-year-old victim of assault

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Getting a tour: A Miami police officer shows Samuel, 3, the department's Slingshot vehicle on Friday. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI — A toddler in South Florida who was assaulted earlier this month was greeted by officers who brought him gifts and gave him a tour of their police cruiser.

The 3-year-old boy was struck by a man at a Walgreens drugstore in Miami on Dec. 13, WSVN-TV reported.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Marvin Green, hit the child in the head, according to the television station. Green was arrested Friday and is facing charges of child abuse, grand theft, firearms violation, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.

On Friday, Miami police visited Samuel and brought gifts for the boy and his family, WSVN reported.

Officers even let the boy sit in a Slingshot, a specialized police cruiser, according to the Miami Police Department.

The officers also put on a police light show in the street for the child and his family.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday that showed the boy and his mother walking into the pharmacy and past the line, where Green was standing, WTVJ-TV reported.

“The video is very disturbing to watch. Right now, we have no idea why he would commit such a vicious act to a baby boy who is completely innocent,” Miami Police Department spokesperson Kiara Delva told reporters. “This 3-year-old baby boy did not deserve this.”

