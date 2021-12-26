ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita officers shot on Christmas Day by suspect expected to recover

By Andrea Herrera, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting two Wichita police officers after a domestic violence call on Christmas morning.

According to a news conference from the Wichita Police Department, 24-year-old Malik Rogers died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot after he shot two police officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1DNU_0dVz7m3c00
Malik Rogers was caught on police body camera video (KSN News)

Police say that around 11:30 on Christmas Eve, officers were dispatched to a business in the 4800 block of S. Washington St., where a 22-year-old woman told officers that her boyfriend, who was identified as 24-year-old Malik Rogers, had physically assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Wichita police confirmed that Rogers lived in the 2600 block of S. Emporia and went there with the intent to arrest him on suspicion of domestic violence. When they arrived, they tried to verbally convince him to submit to an arrest, but after 10 to 15 minutes, he went back inside the home.

WATCH: WPD speaks on officer-involved shooting Christmas morning

Police believed that Rogers was armed, so they confronted him inside the home, continuing to convince him to submit to an arrest.

Eventually, the officers attempted to use tasers and physically arrest him, but due to a size disparity, they were unable to handcuff him, and he retreated into the bathroom of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqkFr_0dVz7m3c00
Malik Rogers

One of the officers forced entry to the bathroom, and Rogers fired two shots at the officers, hitting one of them in the right arm, and the other in the upper right leg.

The officers were able to retreat from immediate danger, and the SWAT team was called in. The crisis negotiator attempted for over an hour to convince Rogers to come out, and at some point, they believe they heard a single gunshot.

One dead in downtown car crash on Christmas Day

Around the same time, police were notified of a social media post, in which Rogers said in a video that he had shot two officers. Police say they identified a gun in the post.

The SWAT team deployed a camera into the home, where they found Rogers unresponsive. Authorities then moved into the home, where they rendered aid. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers are being treated at a hospital and are expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman faces sentencing in February after being convicted of second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a teenager from Leavenworth. The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Amber N. Alexander, formerly of Leavenworth, was found guilty Thursday. Prosecutors presented evidence that Alexander had several drinks before leaving a bar […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced to 43 months in death of Haley Collins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old Wichita man will spend 43 months in prison following his sentencing Wednesday afternoon in Sedgwick County District Court. Sedgwick County District Court Judge Dave Dahl also ordered Steven Speakman to spend an additional 24-months under post-release supervision and pay $17,109 in restitution. Speakman and the victim, Haley Collins, were […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Fiery Graham County car accident sends one man to the hospital

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Graham County First Response crews were dispatched to an accident located south of St. Peter on the Graham and Trego County line Wednesday just before 7 a.m. The Graham County First Response crews arrived to find the vehicle […]
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Procession honors Wichita firefighter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a procession Friday at 10 a.m. to honor a firefighter who died from presumed COVID-19 complications. Wichita firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman, 47, died Wednesday evening at Wesley Medical Center. He was a 17-year member of the Wichita Fire Department. His remains were taken from the hospital to Resthaven Mortuary, […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police#Ksnw#Wpd#Swat
KSN News

Remembering North Newton police officer Brian Rousseau

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton-area law enforcement community is remembering the life of Brian Rousseau after the North Newton Police officer died after health complications from the coronavirus. For those who knew him, they say he defined the first responders way of life. In other words, he put others before himself. It wasn’t too […]
NORTH NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kansas

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of a motor vehicle in connection with a crash that killed four people from Kansas earlier this year. Ronald Dubas of La Vista was charged in Cass County earlier this month. Dubas posted bail and is out of jail ahead of […]
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSN News

Wichita firefighter dies from presumed COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department announced the loss of one of their own on Thursday. In a release, the department announced the passing of 47-year-old firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman. He was a 17-year member of the fire department. The department hired Bruggeman in April 2004. At the time of his death, he […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson Fire Department: 5 structural fires extinguished in 3 days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) has had its hands full this week, extinguishing a total of five structural fires. HFD would like to remind everyone to please use caution with the colder temperatures coming in. Use caution when discarding ashes and/or cigarettes, preferably into a non-combustible container with a lid. In […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Update: Wyandotte County emergency shelter will open despite mayor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cross-Lines Community Outreach organizers say that they plan to open an emergency overnight shelter in Wyandotte County despite being told this week that the mayor would not allow it. The announcement comes as snow and freezing temperatures have been forecasted for this weekend. Unified Government commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy