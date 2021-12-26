Wichita officers shot on Christmas Day by suspect expected to recover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting two Wichita police officers after a domestic violence call on Christmas morning.

According to a news conference from the Wichita Police Department, 24-year-old Malik Rogers died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot after he shot two police officers.

Malik Rogers was caught on police body camera video (KSN News)

Police say that around 11:30 on Christmas Eve, officers were dispatched to a business in the 4800 block of S. Washington St., where a 22-year-old woman told officers that her boyfriend, who was identified as 24-year-old Malik Rogers, had physically assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Wichita police confirmed that Rogers lived in the 2600 block of S. Emporia and went there with the intent to arrest him on suspicion of domestic violence. When they arrived, they tried to verbally convince him to submit to an arrest, but after 10 to 15 minutes, he went back inside the home.

Police believed that Rogers was armed, so they confronted him inside the home, continuing to convince him to submit to an arrest.

Eventually, the officers attempted to use tasers and physically arrest him, but due to a size disparity, they were unable to handcuff him, and he retreated into the bathroom of the home.

Malik Rogers

One of the officers forced entry to the bathroom, and Rogers fired two shots at the officers, hitting one of them in the right arm, and the other in the upper right leg.

The officers were able to retreat from immediate danger, and the SWAT team was called in. The crisis negotiator attempted for over an hour to convince Rogers to come out, and at some point, they believe they heard a single gunshot.

Around the same time, police were notified of a social media post, in which Rogers said in a video that he had shot two officers. Police say they identified a gun in the post.

The SWAT team deployed a camera into the home, where they found Rogers unresponsive. Authorities then moved into the home, where they rendered aid. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers are being treated at a hospital and are expected to recover.

