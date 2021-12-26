ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SANTAS SECRET HELPERS

KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will bounce around a bit this week with several chances...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

6 First Alert Day Saturday

Chilly air settles in tonight and drops our lows to the teens by Wednesday morning and keeps highs in the mid 20s. This comes with light snow showers and the potential for some accumulation between 8 AM and 2 PM... Rather mild up through noon then a strong cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers#Santas Secret
cbs4indy.com

A soggy Tuesday!

We’re tracking a soggy afternoon! Rain is spreading into the state and will we see rainfall reaching peak coverage across central Indiana during the early afternoon hours. Steady and heavy rainfall at times will allow for totals in some locations to near 1.50″. However, most locations will be in the 0.50″ to 1.00″ range. With colder air aloft, some of our northern counties could see a wintry mix before we transition to all rain later on this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Overnight Mix of Freezing Rain, Flurries to Bring Icy Conditions

Another round of a light wintry mix will move in again overnight. Meanwhile, we are enjoying a little warm up. The clouds will be stubborn through midday, with a few pops of filtered sunshine before that early winter sunset. Highs today reach the 40s, even 30s far north with some...
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Tuesday weather forecast

Our streak of record warmth will stay around through Friday as we wrap up what will smash records for the warmest December on record for Houston. Look for highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s along with a few showers. New Years Day will bring showers along a cold front and wintry temperatures will follow. Some areas could have a light freeze by Monday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLUC

Next round of snow comes later today

Plan for a cloudy and mild day in the wake of a front. Then, snow moves in this afternoon ahead of our next front. The snow becomes widespread tonight. and it clears out tomorrow. We’re looking at 1-3″ of snow. Temperatures remain mild, but a cold snap occurs for the first weekend of the new year.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Strong cold front moving in for 2022

Check out your full Certified Most Accurate in the above video. Another foggy start for some with mild temperatures for all. While this afternoon may feature a few more clouds than yesterday, we'll keep the warmth around at least through the end of the year. The clouds today don't bring...
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

More rain and snow Wednesday

Another wintery storm system will bring moderate rain and snow overnight Tuesday and through much of the day Wednesday. The cold front arrives after midnight: Temperatures are so cold, snow levels will be very close to the Valley floor — some 1,000 feet! Here are forecast rain and snow totals for Tuesday and Wednesday: Many […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Weird, warm & unsettled to finish the year

Just like this past year as a whole, the final week of weather will also be weird and unusual. We’ll finish the year warmer than usual with a few chances of rain, which in a way is good, as we need any chance of rain we can get. A stationary front is sitting overhead of […]
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Jack FM

More Snow Expected Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-METRO) — The expectation is more snow, more wind, more cold, and maybe some more ice. The National Weather Service has several Winter Weather Advisories posted across Wisconsin, they run from 9 a.m this morning until midnight in some places. The worst of the snow will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain later

Meteorologist Ava Marie to watch out for freezing fog this morning on wet surfaces and to expect a mostly cloudy day with temps in the mid 50's. There is a slight chance of rain for the evenings.
ENVIRONMENT
KPBS

Snow likely to fall in local mountains with latest storm

The latest winter storm due in Tuesday tonight is expected to bring chilly temperatures countywide and significant snowfall in the mountains, the National Weather Service said. "Rain is moving in from L.A. and Orange counties with the main band going to hit between 7 and 10 p.m. tonight with shower...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle. Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021 Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week. The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy