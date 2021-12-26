ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On 40th anniversary, Citymeals on Wheels provides 20K 'festive meals' to elderly New Yorkers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitymeals on Wheels, a New York City-based non-profit that provides meals to elderly New Yorkers, provided 20,000-holiday meals to older city residents on Christmas morning with the help of 300 volunteers, a news release from the organization says. The achievement comes as the non-profit celebrates its 40th Christmas in...

CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KFYR-TV

Meals on Wheels clients get an extra holiday surprise

MINOT, N.D.- On Wednesday morning, more than 200 elderly residents across the Magic City were given special holiday gifts through the Minot Commission on Aging and Ryan Nissan’s Angel Tree donation campaign. For elderly residents in Minot, like Maurice Foley, Meals on Wheels is an important organization. “It’s really...
MINOT, ND
NY1

Citymeals on Wheels rolling for 40 years

Irma Castillo of Williamsburg isn’t able to get out of the house much. So, a delivery from Citymeals on Wheels executive director Beth Shapiro is vital to her. "It’s OK, it's very convenient for me,” said Castillo, who said the food is delicious. Castillo's meal originated in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KATU.com

Meals on Wheels People

They're changing lives one meal at a time. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Meals on Wheels People in southwest Portland to meet with Chief Development Officer Tony Staser and find out how his organization is working to meet the social and nutritional needs of older adults in our community.
PORTLAND, OR
The Citizen Online

Adopt-A-Route with FSS’s Meals On Wheels program

Fayette Senior Services’ (FSS) announces that two of their fifteen routes for the Fayette County Meals On Wheels (MOW) program has been sponsored for 2022! Each year, it costs approximately $1,400 per route to provide meals for homebound seniors in Fayette County. MOW plays an important role in the lives of homebound seniors, and without the support of our community, this program would not be as successful as it has been! FSS has launched a route sponsorship program that helps support the annual costs of MOW routes so that no senior in our community will be food deprived in this upcoming year. Help us to continue to deliver a difference! Your sponsorship can change the lives of so many senior neighbors. If you are interested in sponsoring a route, please reach out to Morgan Lanier.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
nbc15.com

Brat Fest to return to Willow Island for 40th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years the World’s Largest Brat Fest is returning to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy center over Memorial Day Weekend, Brat Fest announced Wednesday. Over 70 local and Midwest entertainers will be performing at the 40th anniversary celebration. Wisconsin’s largest volleyball tournaments, Hot...
MADISON, WI
Suffolk News-Herald

Local Meals on Wheels changes name

Suffolk Meals on Wheels is making a change that will help them deliver more smiles. Suffolk Meals on Wheels is changing their name to Meals on Wheels of Suffolk & Isle of Wight. Nothing about their operation is changing, but this branch wants to let folks know that they are not just serving the Suffolk community.
SUFFOLK, VA
KBTX.com

Meals on Wheels pausing services during Christmas break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meals on Wheels is on pause for their regular Christmas break this week and next week. The organization reached out to clients and added extra meals for them before pausing until the new year. Meals on Wheels serves around 600 people daily throughout Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson Counties.
BRYAN, TX
CBS New York

Children Get Gifts At Kwanzaa Celebration In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harlem residents celebrated a day of unity and fun commemorating the first day of Kwanzaa. Families and community leaders kicked off the religious celebration on Sunday afternoon hosted by state Sen. Cordell Cleare. People enjoyed the outdoor festivities with food and music at A. Philip Randolph Park. Kids were showered with toys collected from a toy drive. “This is super important for kids to understand the principles of Kwanzaa. While most folks celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa is an important holiday in this community. We were glad to donate toys and put smiles on kids’ faces,” said Richard Habersham, president of Solutions Now. The event was held outdoors to follow the city’s COVID-19 protocols.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSLTV

Salt Lake County providing treats for Meals on Wheels recipients

SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus isn’t the only one getting cookies for Christmas. Thanks to a partnership between Salt Lake County mayor Jenny Wilson and the bakers at Ruby Snap, nearly 1,500 cookies will be delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients. The Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services program provides warm meals to homebound and isolated seniors.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
cbslocal.com

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their...
CHICAGO, IL
Observer

‘Share the Love’ helps Meals on Wheels

Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels is particiapting in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. Through Jan. 3, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru...
DUNKIRK, NY
CBS New York

‘Knock Knock Give A Sock’ Founder Adina Lichtman Says Her Group ‘Focuses On Humanizing Homelessness, One Sock At A Time’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A chance encounter with a homeless person laid the foundation for a charity that’s given out more than a million pairs of socks to those in need. As CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports, Adina Lichtman is a whirlwind. “We have 200 backpacks to fill,” Lichtman said. “The socks are in those three boxes, we’re going to put a pair in each.” She loaded backpacks with books and toys – and socks  – which is the heart of her mission – for a children’s winter carnival.  Lichtman is the founder of “Knock Knock Give A Sock.” “Knock Knock Give A Sock is an organization...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
