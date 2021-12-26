On 40th anniversary, Citymeals on Wheels provides 20K 'festive meals' to elderly New Yorkers

Fayette Senior Services’ (FSS) announces that two of their fifteen routes for the Fayette County Meals On Wheels (MOW) program has been sponsored for 2022! Each year, it costs approximately $1,400 per route to provide meals for homebound seniors in Fayette County. MOW plays an important role in the lives of homebound seniors, and without the support of our community, this program would not be as successful as it has been! FSS has launched a route sponsorship program that helps support the annual costs of MOW routes so that no senior in our community will be food deprived in this upcoming year. Help us to continue to deliver a difference! Your sponsorship can change the lives of so many senior neighbors. If you are interested in sponsoring a route, please reach out to Morgan Lanier.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO