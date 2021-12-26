ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo, Dexter Darden announce engagement on Christmas: 'Forever with you'

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo had a lot to celebrate on Christmas. The singer announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden, 30, on Instagram. "forever with YOU? Sign me UP," the "Too Little,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 74

Carmelina
2d ago

She is obviously either blind or a gold digger. I mean look at him.🤢

Reply(1)
23
INFECTEDPUDDLE
3d ago

what a waist of a beautiful white woman.......

Reply(4)
20
