Details have emerged about a scary Christmas Eve incident involving a stabbing suspect in New York state. LoHud says that New York State troopers confronted the 24-year-old suspect, who was said to be carrying both a knife and a sword at the time. Law enforcement repeatedly told the man to drop his weapons, according to LoHud. This did not work, as police say, the man did not listen to their demands. Officials say the suspect is dead, though, without the troopers' quick thinking, this could have turned into an even bigger tragedy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO