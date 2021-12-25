ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins bring up WR Tommylee Lewis for revenge game vs. Saints

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0X8h_0dVz5Ozs00

Oh, here we go. The Miami Dolphins elevated two players from their practice squad as single-game replacements for teammates on the COVID-19 reserve list — and they’re both former members of the New Orleans Saints.

Let’s start with wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. He bounced on and off of the roster in New Orleans a number of times from 2016 to 2021 before trying out for other teams, having been released with an injury designation earlier this year.

Lewis played a bit part in the receiving corps and return game with the Saints, but his most notorious moment came as the targeted receiver in the 2018 NFC championship game no-call. There are still fans that would swear to you if he’d sold his response to the illegal contact better that the referees would have thrown a flag for it (I’m inclined to agree, though I understand the 168-pounder’s thinking to try a no-sell instead).

In any case, Lewis figures to return punts for Miami in the Caesars Superdome on Monday night. He’s totaled 409 punt return yards on 46 tries in his NFL career, all with New Orleans, with a personal-best of 59 yards on a single return back in 2016. The Saints will have their hands full without four of their top six special teamers in snaps played: J.T. Gray, Jeff Heath, Kaden Elliss, and Dwayne Washington (all of them in COVID protocol).

As for the other ex-Saint called up for Week 16: that’s offensive lineman Cameron Tom, the one-time understudy to Max Unger who was supplanted by the arrival of starting center Erik McCoy and his backup Will Clapp. Tom will be the next man up if something happens to Dolphins starter Michael Deiter. Curiously, Miami previously had another former Saints backup in this role — Austin Reiter — who ended up starting five games for them, only to cut him once Deiter returned to the lineup. Reiter spent a week on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad earlier in December but was released again.

But the Saints will be busy managing their own COVID-19 issues regardless of whoever the Dolphins trot out on Monday night. As things currently stand on Saturday evening, New Orleans would have to call up 10 of the 16 players from their practice squad just to fill out a 48-man active roster on game day.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs ahead of Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Heath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Miami Dolphins#The New Orleans Saints#Nfc#Covid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Saints in Week 16

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Casaers Superdome for their Week 16 battle with the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. New Orleans is expected to go into this game without their top three quarterbacks, as Jameis Winston is out for the season and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the reserve/COVID list. This would leave rookie Ian Book to make his first career start against Miami.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Announce They’ll Be Without Another Coach vs. Dolphins

The Saints are going to be down another key member of their coaching staff on Monday night. The team has announced that Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will miss the game against Miami due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by other members of the coaching staff. New...
NFL
FanSided

Will Saints game vs. Dolphins get postponed from Monday due to COVID?

The Saints have almost two dozen players on the COVID list. Will the NFL have to postpone their Monday Night Football meeting with the Dolphins?. Few NFL teams are facing a COVID outbreak as big as the Saints this week with 21 players finding their way onto the COVID list ahead of their game with the Dolphins.
NFL
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints-Dolphins debacle

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints were barely able to muster a final preseason game-worthy offensive squad and it showed. Ian Book was pressured most of the game and was treated like a practice dummy as the Dolphins defense, facing a Saints line without three-fifths of its starters and a couple of its backups was basically a revolving door.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy