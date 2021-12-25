ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deonte Harris changes his legal name to honor his stepfather

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlG88_0dVz5EAc00

New Orleans Saints All-Pro returns specialist Deonte Harris gave his stepfather a great Christmas gift on Saturday, announcing from his official Instagram account that he has legally changed his name to Deonte Harty. A sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department, Marlon Harty has been in Deonte’s life since he was 7 years old. Now he’s making a permanent move to honor someone who’s had a profound impact on him.

It’s really cool to see Harty sharing this special moment with his family. He’s had a difficult year, struggling with deaths in the family and his battle with depression, and bottoming out in an offseason DUI charge. He’s serving the final week of an NFL suspension for that arrest now and will rejoin the Saints for their final two regular season games.

And Harty is determined to come out the other side of this stronger. Changing his surname to tighten those familial bonds and illustrate a new direction to take his life is commendable. Saints fans should keep an eye out for No. 11 in next week’s home game with the Carolina Panthers — and be sure to call him Harty from now on, not Harris.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

1 NFL Team Has Reportedly Sent Everyone Home Today

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Another NFL team is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this week. They’ve also sent everyone home as they try to deal with it. On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that everyone in the...
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Name#American Football#Instagram A#The Carolina Panthers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle, Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver [Photos]

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphin’s Wide Receiver has made record history. Straight from Alabama, Waddle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL. Prior to beating the New Orleans saints, Waddle missed the Dolphins’ previous game due to COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for […]
NFL
101.1. The Wiz

NFL Icon John Madden Dies At 85

The sports world is suffering an extreme loss as it's just been reported by the NFL that legendary commentator and coach John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

NFL Shifts Ravens-Rams Game To Early Sunday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will play the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Sunday instead of the originally scheduled kickoff of 4:25 p.m., the NFL said Monday. As part of the same move, the NFL said the NFC South matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints is being moved to 4:25 p.m. Both games will be aired on FOX. The rest of the Week 17 lineup remains the same. After racking up four consecutive losses, the Ravens (8-7) will look to get things back on track against Matt Stafford and the NFC West-leading Rams team.
NFL
SportsGrid

Saints WR Deonte Harris Placed On COVID List

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was placed on the team’s COVID list on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter. Harris’s loss is key for both the offense and special teams as he is the primary returner for New Orleans this season. He is now the 20th player on the team’s active roster to be placed on the COVID list, leaving them shorthanded for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins at the wide receiver position. Expect Ty Montgomery and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to be leaned on to make up for the loss of Harris in the offense.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Running Back Damien Harris ‘Good To Go’ Against Bills

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be shorthanded at running back Sunday, but one key piece of the backfield will be out there as New England hosts the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC East showdown. Damien Harris, who did not play against the Colts after injuring his hamstring when the Patriots beat Buffalo in week 13, is officially listed as questionable. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Harris is “good to go.” #Patriots RB Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the #Bills before injury his hamstring, should be good to go today, source said. Harris is questionable and hasn’t played since that game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021 Despite the hamstring injury, Harris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the infamous wind game where New England passed the ball only three times. Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not factor into the rematch. Stevenson will miss the game after being placed on the team’s COVID reserve list. The winner of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, will be in the driver’s seat for the AFC East title.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy