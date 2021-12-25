Terron Armstead questionable vs. Dolphins on final Saints injury report

The New Orleans Saints once again play in primetime in Week 16 of the NFL regular season. Marching will not be a word used to describe the team this week though. Over 20 Saints players have been put on the Covid-19 list leading up to this week's game. The Saints are headed to this week's game looking to start their practice squad against the Miami Dolphins. This is likely a playoff seeding game for both teams so the Saints outbreak came at a bad time for an already trying season. Games still have to be played through. Any given Monday, even the Saints practice squad could deliver a win. The Saints will have to win some of these key matchups against the Dolphins this week to have a chance.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO