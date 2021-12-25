Terron Armstead questionable vs. Dolphins on final Saints injury report
The New Orleans Saints worked virtually again on Saturday, Dec. 25, meaning their final Week 16 injury report was an estimation of various players’ activity levels had they actually hit the practice field. And that’s true for the Miami Dolphins, too. Here’s what you need to know:
Miami Dolphins injury report
Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter) DNP – –
RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) Limited Full Full
TE Adam Shaheen (knee) Limited Full Full
G/T Jesse Davis (knee) Full Full Full
S Brandon Jones (elbow) Full Full Full
DT Zach Sieler (neck) Full Full Full
CB Trill Williams (hamstring) Full Full Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) DNP – – COVID-19 reserve
LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP Limited Questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
S Marcus Williams (shoulder) Full Full FUll
