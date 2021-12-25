ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terron Armstead questionable vs. Dolphins on final Saints injury report

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mDol_0dVz4wX100

The New Orleans Saints worked virtually again on Saturday, Dec. 25, meaning their final Week 16 injury report was an estimation of various players’ activity levels had they actually hit the practice field. And that’s true for the Miami Dolphins, too. Here’s what you need to know:

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status

WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter) DNP – –

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) Limited Full Full

TE Adam Shaheen (knee) Limited Full Full

G/T Jesse Davis (knee) Full Full Full

S Brandon Jones (elbow) Full Full Full

DT Zach Sieler (neck) Full Full Full

CB Trill Williams (hamstring) Full Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) DNP – – COVID-19 reserve

LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP Limited Questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

S Marcus Williams (shoulder) Full Full FUll

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
Person
Adam Shaheen
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs Saints Monday Night Football final score Week 16 2021 with immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints closed out Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season with a Monday night showdown. The Dolphins did not seem to find their rhythm until the second half, then turned it on to dominate the Saints down the stretch. The Saints finished the game 0-12 on third down and quarterback Ian Book, making his first career start, was sacked eight times. Things went well for the Miami defense.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs ahead of Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Full
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terron Armstead (knee) is the only Saints inactive vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints listed just one inactive player for Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins: left tackle Terron Armstead, who was questionable to play with a knee injury. Both of the other two Saints questionable for Week 16’s matchup will dress out and likely start, in defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL-AMFM

A Saints game for the ages

Saints fans: You couldn’t write a better movie plot than tonight’s Saints-Miami matchup. Picture This: An untested rookie leads his team into battle against a surging foe that has claimed victory in its last six battles.
NFL
Dolphin Nation

Here’s the exact scenario where Miami Dolphins could ‘very likely’ make the playoffs

At several points during this season, it seemed like the Miami Dolphins would be missing out on the postseason yet again. However, after pulling together six consecutive wins, Miami now has a chance of ending a very long playoff drought. Dolphins insider Barry Jackson explained the scenario of how the team can punch its way to the postseason or at least the wild card playoffs.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints vs Dolphins: Key Matchups in Week 16

The New Orleans Saints once again play in primetime in Week 16 of the NFL regular season. Marching will not be a word used to describe the team this week though. Over 20 Saints players have been put on the Covid-19 list leading up to this week's game. The Saints are headed to this week's game looking to start their practice squad against the Miami Dolphins. This is likely a playoff seeding game for both teams so the Saints outbreak came at a bad time for an already trying season. Games still have to be played through. Any given Monday, even the Saints practice squad could deliver a win. The Saints will have to win some of these key matchups against the Dolphins this week to have a chance.
NFL
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: Terron Armstead is inactive

The Saints can’t catch a break. They have 22 players on their COVID-19 reserve list, including their top two quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. Their inactive list has only one name on it, but it’s a big one. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) will not play. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy