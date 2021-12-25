ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

25 Secrets About Santa Clause You’ll Enjoy–Even If You’re Lactose Intolerant

wvli927.com
 3 days ago

And to help you get even more...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Jase Graves: Are You Too Old for Santa Claus?

Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three...
RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

Talk To Santa Claus With New Alexa Feature: What You And Your Kids Should Know

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is allowing owners of its popular voice controlled smart home devices the chance to hear from Santa Claus. What Happened: Amazon introduced Santa Claus as a voice for Alexa. Users can activate the voice of the popular holiday figure by saying, “Aelxa, enable Hey Santa.”
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Santa Clause#Get Even#Lactose#Movies
Jamestown Sun

You've been asked to bake the cookies for a treat for Santa Claus. What kind of cookies would you make and how would you prepare them?

I want to make chocolate chip cookies. Cook the dough for 5 minutes. When the yare done, chips on top. Santa ate all of them last year. I would make chocolate chip cookies. You need flour sugar and mix it to make dough then put chocolate chips on the dough and bake them at the temperature 70F and for 20 minutes. Then I put it on a plate then get milk.
RECIPES
KXAN

Feeling uneasy about a New Year’s party? Here are 5 suggestions that people are trying out this year instead

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While there are ways to minimize the risk from COVID-19 this New Year’s Eve, such as Times Square only welcoming fully vaccinated revelers, many people will decide that big parties are off the cards for them.  If you’re feeling uneasy about attending a busy New Year’s party, […]
AMAZON
Mic

30 ways to get better sleep that you'll wish you'd known about sooner

There are so many variables that affect how quickly you fall asleep, the quality of that sleep, and how you feel when you wake up. Things like stress, noise, and pain commonly rob me of my sleep and if you know me, you know I love my sleep. So I scoured the pages of Amazon to take back control. Check out these 30 ways to get better sleep that you’ll wish you’d known about sooner.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy