Man in critical condition after being hit by truck near 52nd and NW Radial Hwy

A man was in critical condition after a Monday night shooting in Duquesne, Allegheny County police said. The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers shortly before 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Grant Street. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle....
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on I-80 near 60th Street Friday. Officers were called to the scene at the on-ramp from southbound 60th Street to I-80 East. Police say an investigation revealed that a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on the on-ramp when it left the roadway.
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people died in a vehicle crash in Adair County that left one other person in critical condition on Tuesday. Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa both died in the crash on U.S. 59, about 6.5 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 north of Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue. The victim was taken to a...
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a man died after being hit by a train in Homestead on Monday afternoon. This happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Dickson Street. This is near the Waterfront. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy-involved shooting Sunday in Orlando. According to officials, the incident happened near North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Deputies said the 911 call that was made...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are asking for the community’s help to find a driver who hit a woman, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, and then drove away. The victim’s family identified her as 51-year-old Tabitha Brooks. “Tabitha is a sweet and kind person,” said...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Preston Highway. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to the 8100 block of Preston Highway, which is not far from Outer Loop, on a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County authorities say a 19-year-old man was run over by a truck while he was wrestling another man in the road. The Sarpy County Sheriff's office said in a news release that Gage Nech, of Gretna, died early Sunday in Springfield. The sheriff's office...
Philadelphia (WPHL)– A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say. On Monday, December 13, 2021, police responded to an auto crash at Chew and Durham Streets around 6:00 p.m. According to police, a 57-year-old male driving a Ford F-150 truck...
WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times early Christmas morning in Worcester. Worcester Police responded to an apparent party on Webster Street around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. The man...
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man is in critical condition after he was shot during a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a man identified as 30-year-old Willie Austin was caught speeding by Polk County police officer. A chase ensued when Austin...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 26-year-old Meridian man died after being hit by a car on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls Friday night. Idaho State Police say the accident happened near the northbound off-ramp of Interstate 15 at exit 116. Police say a 41-year-old Shelley man was driving...
WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — California Highway Patrol - Merced says a man died after he was hit by a pickup Monday night in Winton. CHP says the 41-year-old man out of Atwater was pushing a shopping cart eastbound on Almond Ave., east of Cypress Ave. around 6:30 p.m. in the rain.
