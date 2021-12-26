ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man in critical condition after being hit by truck near 52nd and NW Radial Hwy

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is in critical condition after being hit by...

www.ketv.com

KETV.com

Man dies in surgery due to injuries following motorcycle crash on I-80

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on I-80 near 60th Street Friday. Officers were called to the scene at the on-ramp from southbound 60th Street to I-80 East. Police say an investigation revealed that a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on the on-ramp when it left the roadway.
OMAHA, NE
blackchronicle.com

2 Oklahomans die in vehicle crash, another in critical condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people died in a vehicle crash in Adair County that left one other person in critical condition on Tuesday. Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa both died in the crash on U.S. 59, about 6.5 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wtae.com

Man dies after being hit by train in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a man died after being hit by a train in Homestead on Monday afternoon. This happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Dickson Street. This is near the Waterfront. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach woman in critical condition after violent hit-and-run

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are asking for the community’s help to find a driver who hit a woman, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, and then drove away. The victim’s family identified her as 51-year-old Tabitha Brooks. “Tabitha is a sweet and kind person,” said...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Preston Highway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Preston Highway. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to the 8100 block of Preston Highway, which is not far from Outer Loop, on a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
phl17.com

Skateboarder dead after being hit by a truck

Philadelphia (WPHL)– A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say. On Monday, December 13, 2021, police responded to an auto crash at Chew and Durham Streets around 6:00 p.m. According to police, a 57-year-old male driving a Ford F-150 truck...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy