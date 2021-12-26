Ten named to all-area cross country teams

Ten local high school runners have been selected for the All-Aiken Standard cross country teams.

Aiken High's Victoria Colon-LaBorde, South Aiken's Ryley Graham, Mead Hall's Virginia Gwinn, Aiken High's Lindsey Malyszek and South Aiken's Lexi Taylor were picked for the girls' team.

Fox Creek's Trey Armstrong, Aiken High's Anthony Defillips, Aiken High's Luke Fundak, South Aiken Baptist's Kyle Kaufelds and South Aiken Baptist's Patrick Kaufelds were chosen for the boys' team.

Colon-LaBorde is a five-time All-Aiken Standard honoree and has won Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year three times in a row. She won another Region 5-AAAA championship back in October and was the top local finisher in the Class AAAA state championship race with a 16th-place finish.

Graham is back on the all-area team after finishing third at the Region 5-AAAA championship. She qualified for the state meet as an individual and placed 40th.

Gwinn returns to the all-area team as a state champion, having won the SCISA Class A title a year after finishing second.

Malyszek, who signed in November with Presbyterian College to play soccer, was a fourth-place finisher at the Region 5-AAAA meet.

Taylor is another repeat all-area honoree after a second-place finish at the Region 5-AAAA championship. She had the best finish of any local at the Class AAAA state qualifier by taking 10th, and she finished 33rd at the state championship meet.

Armstrong is back on the boys' team after winning his second consecutive Region 5-AAA championship with a school-record performance, and he also led the Predators to another team title. He was the Predators' top finisher at the Class AAA championship meet.

Defillips was the champion of the Region 5-AAAA race, leading Aiken High's boys to their seventh consecutive region title, and his 12th-place finish at the state qualifier was the best among local runners.

Fundak was right behind him in second place at the region meet, and he qualified for the Class AAAA state championship race with his performance at the state qualifier.

Kyle Kaufelds returns to the all-area team after a third-place finish individually at the SCISA Class A championship, and he helped the Crusaders to a dominant performance for the team title.

Patrick Kaufelds is another returner to the all-area team, and he was the Crusaders' top runner at the state title meet with a second-place finish.

The area cross country runners of the year will be revealed at the end of the school year.