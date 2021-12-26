ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why a former oil executive is capping abandoned wells

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the US, an estimated three million oil wells have been abandoned. Many of...

www.bbc.co.uk

kfgo.com

Former oil executive appeals British Unaoil bribery conviction

LONDON (Reuters) – A man convicted in Britain over how oil contracts were secured in post-occupation Iraq lodged an appeal on Monday, in another potential blow to one of the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) most high-profile bribery cases. Paul Bond, 69, received a three-and-a-half year jail sentence in...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hope, challenges amid surge of funds to plug abandoned wells

PITTSBURGH — State environmental regulators have spent years ringing alarms about the scourge of abandoned oil and gas wells littering Pennsylvania’s landscape. The biggest hurdle has been getting funding to find and plug them before they fall into unmanageable decay. With the new federal infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will...
Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
AFP

South Africa court halts Shell seismic survey plan in key ruling

A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species. On Tuesday, it chose to emphasise what it described as the benefits for South Africa if oil and gas were found.
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
The Independent

Head of Irish business group says carbon budgets will cost 38,000 jobs

The CEO of an Irish business lobby group warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.The head of Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would "totally undermine the viability" of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the October letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.A spokesperson for the Department of...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

The tale of Jordan Cove provides lessons in government regulation – and patience

Snap decisions, so often prized, are not always the best. Sometimes the inefficiencies of government and regulation can lead to the right result. Consider the recently defunct – after half a year of suspended animation, and a dozen years of regulatory limbo – the Jordan Cove Energy Project. Go back a generation or slightly more […] The post The tale of Jordan Cove provides lessons in government regulation – and patience appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
The Independent

Energy crisis talks fail to reach deal as household bills could double

Emergency talks aimed at fixing Britain’s mounting energy crisis are set to continue as the government and suppliers grapple with how to tackle soaring gas prices.A meeting held on Monday failed to find a solution to what one industry leader has described as an “enormous crisis” as an industry riven by bankruptcies – around two dozen energy suppliers driven out of the market since August – has warned of an “enormous crisis” in 2022. Still, despite dire statements from industry leaders, no agreement was reached on Monday. The failure to secure a way forward will pile pressure on the government...
BBC

Energy bills to soar 50% unless government intervenes, industry warns

Energy bills will soar another 50% next year unless the government intervenes, the industry has warned. Supplier EDF said the situation was "critical" as customers, already seeing record bills, are hit with more rises due to surging wholesale gas prices. Emma Pinchbeck, head of trade body Energy UK, said rising...
The Independent

Energy bills to rise even higher as suppliers warn of ‘nationwide crisis’

The new year could see further increases to energy bills, providers have warned.Several providers including Good Energy, EDF and the trade body Energy UK, told the Financial Times that the government must intervene as a matter of urgency.The warning comes as the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500 per cent in less than a year.The chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.Ms Pinchbeck told the Financial Times: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the chancellor knows...
discoverestevan.com

Oil Well Cleanup Looking Strong As 2021 Grants Come In

Oil wells are a familiar sight here in the Southeast, dotting the landscapes and many farmer's fields. There are many wells that aren't currently pumping out oil, whether that be due to mechanical failure, lack of shipping capacity, or simply not enough oil. These inactive wells are the target for...
jwnenergy.com

Calfrac Well Services names interim chief executive

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says George Armoyan has been appointed as interim chief executive officer. In connection with the change, Ronald Mathison move from his role as executive chairman to just chairman of the company. The company says Armoyan joined the company's board of directors in December 2020 and controls...
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Arklatx Operating completes well in Smackover Field

Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has completed the Lawton No. 15 in the Smackover Field of Union County. The well was drilled to 2,800 feet in the Tokio Zone, with perforations between 2,697 and 2,698 feet. Daily production is 11 barrels. The job was completed on October 15. The Arkansas...
The Independent

The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
rigzone.com

Venezuela Says Oil Output Topped 1MM+ Barrels a Day

PDVSA reported more than 1 million barrels of daily output in a Dec. 24 Twitter post. Venezuela says it’s pumping the most oil since harsh U.S. sanctions strangled state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA more than two years ago. Not everyone believes it. PDVSA, as the Caracas-based explorer...
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Sourcing Journal

Supply Execs Braced for 8.1% Increase in Raw Materials Prices. What They Paid Was Far Higher.

The “December 2021 Semiannual Economic Forecast” from the Institute for Supply Management sheds light on business prospects for 2022. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
