Pancho Claus tradition returns for 40th year thanks to generous hearts of Houstonians

The generosity of others helps the students of the Leo Academy have one final fun day together. Friday was the final day that the school will be open, and they were originally scheduled to go to Westgate Entertainment Center to have a day of fun before they broke for Christmas. But since they were closing, that trip was cancelled, until a couple of donors stepped up and paid for their day of fun. School officials were glad the donors were able to help bring the kids together one last time before they must enroll in other schools.

LIMA, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO