Pancho Claus tradition returns for 40th year thanks to generous hearts of Houstonians

Pancho Claus is a rich tradition of giving that spreads throughout the Lone Star state. Pancho Claus is known as Santa Claus’ cousin from the South Pole. Richard Reyes, also known as Houston’s Pancho Claus, has dressed up in a zoot suit and made appearances in his low rider sleigh for Christmas for more than 40 years.
HOUSTON – Sure, Santa is great, but have you met his cousin, or primo, Pancho Claus? He’s a zoot-suit-wearing, lowrider-driving local legend who has been passing out presents in Houston’s East End since the 1980s. He’s a local legend in the Houston community who has even gained national attention, but this year he needs your help.
HOUSTON — Enjoying homemade Tamales on Christmas Eve is a tradition for many Houstonians. The Texas Tamale Company says Christmas Eve is one of their busiest days of the year. “We are really busy. We're really busy today, “ said Teresa, an employee. She says they prepared nearly...
PHOENIX — Back in October, the family of 8-year-old Mali Maltos reached out to 12 News to help make her wish happen after it was canceled. Mali had been selected by a charity that grants wishes to sick children. Her wish was to go on a Disney Cruise. Everything...
This is the time of year when I feel a bit like Santa Claus with lists that need checking and double-checking. My lists, though, don’t include any naughtiness. They do include familiar names, some of them friends, some professional colleagues but mainly many people I’ve never met but recognize after the several decades I’ve been overseeing The Republican’s role in the Toy for Joy campaign.
There will also be letters to Santa, the movie Elf AND SPIDERMAN!!!. 37-year-old man leaving Covenant after spending 62 days on ECMO. How Texas Tech's National Wind Institute helps the world prepare for tornadoes. KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: December 15th, 2021. After spending 89 days in the hospital, 37-year-old...
The traditional “posadas,” one of the most popular December festivals in México, have returned with considerably greater force during the 2021 holiday season after last year they were substantially curtailed during the obligatory lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now they are providing hope to Mexicans despite the threat of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
For more than two decades, the colorful regalia and thunderous drumming of Christian folk dancing group Danza Guadalupana de San Guillermo helped make Greenville’s Christmas seasons just that much brighter. Based on a centuries-old Mexican Native American Catholic tradition, the group could be seen dancing in honor of Mexico’s...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Salvation Army is no stranger to giving back during the holiday season, and one Columbus resident is no stranger to the Salvation Army. Vandy Middleton has been ringing the iconic bell for the non-profit’s Red Kettle Campaign for 23 years and she’s thrilled to return again this year.
Every year around Christmastime a Christmas sing-along is held at the Davy Store just outside Yorktown. A tradition since 1971, the sing-along has only been canceled once, due to COVID last year. It was still held even when Dolly Ruppert, owner of the store, was in the hospital one year.
The generosity of others helps the students of the Leo Academy have one final fun day together. Friday was the final day that the school will be open, and they were originally scheduled to go to Westgate Entertainment Center to have a day of fun before they broke for Christmas. But since they were closing, that trip was cancelled, until a couple of donors stepped up and paid for their day of fun. School officials were glad the donors were able to help bring the kids together one last time before they must enroll in other schools.
The following is my annual Christmas column, first written several years ago. It remains a favorite of mine and has probably received as much positive feedback from readers as anything I have written. I like to share it with readers each year with a few updates. I trust this Christmas will be filled with blessings for you and yours and that 2022 will be the best yet for each of you.
Many New Year’s traditions around the world involve food or music. But many are also related to your actions on New Year’s Eve or Day. – Kissing someone you love at midnight is thought to continue that sentiment for the year ahead. – Stock up on groceries before...
An exhibit on the history and cultural legacy of Pancho Clos, the much-loved, West Texas-born holiday icon of Chicano and Latino children, will be on display now through March 19, 2022, in the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) at Texas Tech. The exhibit features Pancho’s sombrero and serape, along with...
Gulf Coast liquor stores trying to keep shelves stocked for holidays. Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves of South Mississippi liquor stores. Gulf Coast liquor stores trying to keep shelves stocked for holidays. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Ahead of family Christmas...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Greeneville residents can recall the fire department delivering Christmas treats as early as 1955. “That’s unconfirmed,” Greeneville Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Price said, “but we know at least 60 years we’ve been doing this.” At least 60 years of spreading joy to their community. “It’s amazing that it has […]
HOUSTON, Texas — It was a huge surprise for H-E-B shoppers in the Heights Thursday. One of Texas’ most popular grocery chains is wrapping up a week of surprising customers with free groceries!. The Aguilar family had everything from condiments to birthday cakes in their basket. “It’s my...
