FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s hard to feel good about the Patriots after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it’s not all doom and gloom for New England. With the defeat at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots fell out of first place in the AFC East. They now need the Bills to lose at least one of their two remaining two games — home against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets — to have a chance at winning the division.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO