ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Man found strangled to death in Staten Island home on Christmas Day

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8iNV_0dVz3Pqd00

GRASMERE, Staten Island — A man was found dead in a Staten Island home Christmas Day after police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

Police arrived on scene at the Clove Road residence about 7:15 a.m. Officers saw medical personnel providing care to an unconscious 36-year-old man, who was on the second floor of the home.

That man, Rafael Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The home’s resident, 32-year-old Emmanuel Diaz, walked out of the apartment covered in blood and had a laceration on his face, police said. He was taken into custody for questioning, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Diaz is facing charges of murder, strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman slashed while walking with her kids on Brooklyn street

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man slashed a woman in an apparent random attack as she walked with her children on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was captured on surveilllance video at a nearby subway station, on Tuesday. Police said he approached the 41-year-old victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 25, killed in Queens double shooting: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — One man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire rang out at a row of shops in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Police said officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of an assault at 94-01 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Google Maps shows […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

74-year-old Brooklyn woman missing since mid-December: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Brooklyn woman who has been missing for over a week, according to the NYPD. Police said Nidia Bobe was reported missing on Sunday, but was last seen at her Williamsburg home on the afternoon of Dec. 18. Bobe resides in an apartment building on Wythe Avenue, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

TREMONT, the Bronx — A man was caught on video attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police. The NYPD said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3 seriously injured in Upper West Side high-rise fire: FDNY

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — At least five people were hurt when flames broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise building early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a fire in the trash compactor on the 10th floor of an apartment building on West […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
PIX11

Woman hit in face with metal trash can inside Bronx store: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A woman suffered serious injuries to her face when someone threw a metal garbage can at her inside a Bronx store earlier this month, police said. The NYPD on Monday released surveillance images of three individuals wanted in connection with the attack.  According to police, the 42-year-old victim was inside […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Home#Murder#Weather#Grasmere
PIX11

Brooklyn man shoots parents on Christmas: Nassau police

HEWLETT HARBOR, Long Island — A man was under arrest Sunday for shooting his parents on Christmas, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Dino Tomassetti, 29-year-old East Williamsburg resident, has been arrested for attempting to kill his parents, according to police Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Seawane Drive […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Robber drags 85-year-old woman from Bronx elevator

SOUTH BRONX — A robber dragged an 85-year-old woman from a Bronx elevator, pulling hard enough that the woman slammed into a wall before she fell to the ground, video shows. The attacker grabbed the woman’s purse inside of a residential building near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in fiery car crash into NJ toll booth

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Two New Hampshire residents and a teenager were killed when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth in New Jersey and burst into flames, an accident that also injured a young girl in the car and a toll booth attendant. State police say the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday at […]
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

F train delays in Brooklyn after man fatally struck by subway

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The MTA warned of F train delays in Brooklyn early Monday morning after a man was struck and killed by a subway overnight. Police said a call came in around 12:15 a.m. Monday for a person hit by a train at the Avenue P station, located at Avenue P and McDonald Avenue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy