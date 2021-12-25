8 Christmas Traditions that Make You Super Minnesotan

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m excited to visit my family this year for the holidays, especially since last year’s quarantine prevented us from being together. My problem is that the only affordable flight I could get lands me at home on Christmas Day. My family has a ritual on Christmas Eve where the adults wrap gifts together, and the kids get to open one gift the night before. I so want to be there for that, but I couldn’t make it work. Am I wrong to ask the family to delay that until Christmas afternoon when I arrive? — Nostalgic.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO