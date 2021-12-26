Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay holds off the Cleveland Browns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas night, but the game didn’t end without controversy. Former Packers’ star Desmond Howard ripped the officiating after the game, after officials appeared to miss a pretty clear-cut pass interference call. He tweeted, “What a horrible no call...
On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing non-conference matchup. It was an unusual game that saw the Packers win by a final score of 24-22. Green Bay forced four interceptions on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but still only won by two points.
NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
In so many ways, yesterday’s Cleveland Browns loss did not feel like it happened on Christmas. It felt more like Groundhog Day because the same themes keep coming up in the postgame discussions of the Browns’ performances. Mayfield did not play well, the Browns could not make a...
Aaron Rodgers’s toe has made more headlines than anyone would have expected this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback continues to play through the toe injury that has lingered for several weeks now. The Packers star was feeling all kinds of comfortable with the toe injury heading into their...
The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
