PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters worked throughout the afternoon and evening to battle a massive fire inside a two-story building in Manayunk. Chopper 3 was over Flat Rock Road near Leverington Avenue. This is what the fire looked like around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. You can see the heavy flames tear through the building. By 9 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control. They continued to pour water on hot spots. There have been no reports of injuries. It’s too early to know what sparked the fire.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO