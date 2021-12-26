ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence police investigating Christmas Eve shooting

By Chelsea Jones
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Providence sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times around 10 p.m. Friday on Prairie Avenue in South Providence.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Commander Thomas Verdi confirms.

Officers say eight shell casings were recovered and two vehicles were hit with bullets.

No arrests have been made at this time.

